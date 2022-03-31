NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 3,400 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 65.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 49,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 19,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $196.54 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

