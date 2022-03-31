NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Rentals by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,058 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in United Rentals by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11,331.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,407,000 after purchasing an additional 390,950 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,042,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in United Rentals by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after purchasing an additional 139,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.69.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $359.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.59 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

