NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,821 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 310,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.85 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $1,658,229.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

