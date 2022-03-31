NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 17,013 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,013 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.74 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.83.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.47.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

