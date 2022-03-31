NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 2,862 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $135,777,000. Stone Run Capital LLC boosted its position in Gartner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 67.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Shares of IT stock opened at $301.55 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $181.15 and a one year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.50. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.53. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total value of $297,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

