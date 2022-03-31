NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 384 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $696.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $504.05 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $667.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $654.93.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 251,634.50% and a net margin of 16.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

