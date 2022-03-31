NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 701 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after acquiring an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 141.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,682,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,137,743,000 after purchasing an additional 985,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 15.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,716,000 after purchasing an additional 44,313 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $142,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

HUBS opened at $505.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of -302.71 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.88 and a 1 year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

