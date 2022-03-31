NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 920,207 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920,207 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 259,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $97.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

