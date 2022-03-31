Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 8%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 149,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 158,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$65.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.
About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)
See Also
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.