Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Up 8%

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) shares rose 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. Approximately 149,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 158,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$65.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00.

About Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC)

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 106693 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

