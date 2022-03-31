Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) Short Interest Update

Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Technologies International in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Northern Technologies International stock opened at $12.20 on Thursday. Northern Technologies International has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a market cap of $112.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Technologies International ( NASDAQ:NTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp acquired 2,012 shares of Northern Technologies International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

