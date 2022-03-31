Novacoin Price Hits $0.10 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Novacoin has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $240,392.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Novacoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,551.56 or 0.99995715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00062698 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002012 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Novacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Novacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.