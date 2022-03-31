NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $717.95 Million

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $108.70 or 0.00243970 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $717.95 million and $137.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00036667 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00107178 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,883,731 coins and its circulating supply is 6,605,039 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

