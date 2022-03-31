OctoFi (OCTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.00 Million

OctoFi (OCTO) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. OctoFi has a total market cap of $3.00 million and $8,174.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $3.76 or 0.00008243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OctoFi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00037138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00107359 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (CRYPTO:OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OctoFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OctoFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.