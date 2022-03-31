ODUWA (OWC) Trading 175% Higher This Week

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded 175% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $11,505.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,467.47 or 1.00102103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00063373 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00025399 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002101 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.