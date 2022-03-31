OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $41.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. OGE Energy traded as high as $40.86 and last traded at $40.73, with a volume of 4636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $86,702.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $57,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $3,404,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.06 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 44.69%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

