Open Platform Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (OPEN) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 31st. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $8,924.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00037058 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00107339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

