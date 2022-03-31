Opus (OPT) Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week

Opus (OPT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Opus has a total market capitalization of $51,929.24 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Opus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107140 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

Opus (OPT) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Buying and Selling Opus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

