Orbs (ORBS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $34.16 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Orbs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0914 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Orbs has a total market cap of $262.96 million and $34.16 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded up 18.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbs Coin Profile

Orbs (ORBS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Buying and Selling Orbs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

