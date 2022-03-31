Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ORTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ORTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 964,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 389,340 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. 58.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

