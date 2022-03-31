Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ORTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
Shares of ORTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.20. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $7.47.
Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.