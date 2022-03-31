PAC Protocol Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $71,168.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,357,491,793 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

