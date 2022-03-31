PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CRO Sells $65,953.89 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PD traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,920. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PagerDuty by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

PagerDuty Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

