PANTHEON X (XPN) Hits Market Cap of $1.18 Million

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $1.18 million and $13,513.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded up 29.4% against the dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PANTHEON X alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00037138 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00107359 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

PANTHEON X is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X . The official website for PANTHEON X is pantheonx.io . PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.