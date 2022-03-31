Peony (PNY) Price Hits $0.33

Peony (PNY) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last week, Peony has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $58.46 million and approximately $290,781.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00024686 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 177,407,773 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.