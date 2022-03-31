Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 87,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 119,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 71,167 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TLK opened at $32.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. Perusahaan Perseroan has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications, information, and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, Wholesale and International Business (WIB), and Others. The Mobile segment provides mobile voice, SMS, value added services and, mobile broadband.

