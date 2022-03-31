Peter D. Aquino Sells 9,723 Shares of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Stock

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) insider Peter D. Aquino sold 9,723 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $11,764.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SEAC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.13. 2,082,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. SeaChange International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SeaChange International by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 93.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEAC has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

