PetroDollar (XPD) Trading Up 21.4% This Week

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $416.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PetroDollar has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 759.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PetroDollar is a peer-to-peer digital currency designed to deflate with relation to the world crude oils reserves. PetroDollar has a approximate 1:10,000 relationship to barrels of oil still existing in the ground, thus creating an analogy of the USD/OIL trading pair. Every transaction(Tx) broadcast over the PetroDollar network will be charged a transaction fee to be destroyed in line with oil depletion. Transaction fees are destroyed autonomously, at an organic rate based on a mathematical model of the oil market. PetroDollar has a current fee of 1.429% of the amount transmitted, increasing to approximately 15% in year 2045. “

Buying and Selling PetroDollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

