PetroShale (CVE:PSH) PT Set at C$1.00 by National Bankshares

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by equities research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PSH. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PetroShale from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of PetroShale and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PetroShale stock traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$0.83. 105,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,608. PetroShale has a 1-year low of C$0.18 and a 1-year high of C$0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.50 million and a PE ratio of -415.00.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

