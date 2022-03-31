Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.97

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.97 and last traded at C$12.68, with a volume of 678389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peyto Exploration & Development has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.10.

The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.10.

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$284.08 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.0099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.89, for a total value of C$76,311.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,952,839.84. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 7,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$78,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,777,442.16. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $195,500 and have sold 119,804 shares worth $1,236,906.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

