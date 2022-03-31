Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CFO Sells $899,395.00 in Stock

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) CFO Neal H. Shah sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $899,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.03. 1,991,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,114. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 30.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,433 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,297 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,951 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,736 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,779,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.05.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

