PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLBY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tracey E. Edmonds sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $217,098.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBY. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLBY Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of PLBY Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

PLBY stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.09. 1,827,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,518. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $557.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLBY Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

