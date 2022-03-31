Po.et (POE) Hits Market Capitalization of $172,536.21

Po.et (POE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Po.et has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a total market cap of $172,536.21 and approximately $60.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00037169 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00107140 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The official website for Po.et is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

