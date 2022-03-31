Polkamarkets Price Tops $0.29 (POLK)

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkamarkets has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $19.54 million and approximately $689,853.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. It launched on February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,692,350 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

