Polymath (POLY) Achieves Market Cap of $459.56 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Polymath coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001102 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $459.56 million and approximately $35.99 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00266681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00012775 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001428 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

