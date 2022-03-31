Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

NASDAQ POSH traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. 1,164,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,045. The stock has a market cap of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50. Poshmark has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $52.39.

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.45 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Poshmark will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $1,457,391.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,887 shares of company stock worth $2,785,882.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 10,514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

