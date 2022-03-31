PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

PCH stock opened at $53.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.24.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

