Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 21,664 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 0.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.14.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

