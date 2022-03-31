Prometeus Trading Up 5% Over Last 7 Days (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.40 or 0.00020530 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. Prometeus has a market cap of $154.56 million and $4.24 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Prometeus Coin Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

