Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.14

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.
About Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)
