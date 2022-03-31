Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group traded as high as $70.96 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 21994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.
PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.
About Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
