Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $82.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group traded as high as $70.96 and last traded at $70.96, with a volume of 21994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.94.

PEG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.22, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

