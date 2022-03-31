Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 22,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $72,971.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,023 shares of company stock worth $118,106. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 101.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 20.1% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 85,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBYI stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.17 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 357.74% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

