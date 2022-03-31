Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veritex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $38.79 on Thursday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.07.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

