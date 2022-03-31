Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,637 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,958 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.92. 9,031,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.14.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

