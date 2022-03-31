Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,679 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,237 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.77. 10,701,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,448,099. The company has a market capitalization of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average is $216.29. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,783 shares of company stock worth $7,489,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

