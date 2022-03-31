Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.32

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.32 and last traded at $32.03, with a volume of 115128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.69.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 87.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 952.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 438,877 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 397,180 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 120.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

