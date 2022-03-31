Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.86.

RPD has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 5,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $604,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,748 shares of company stock worth $5,631,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 6.7% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $111.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,089. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

