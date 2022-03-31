Rapids Reaches Market Cap of $127,103.15 (RPD)

Rapids (RPD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $127,103.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZilStream (STREAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000212 BTC.

OEC BTC (BTCK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,690.56 or 0.99739723 BTC.

Metaworld (MW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Metaficial World (MW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008787 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $73,616.38 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 16,719,886 coins and its circulating supply is 10,662,577 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

