Raze Network (RAZE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million

Raze Network (RAZE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and $548,506.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00046993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.99 or 0.07096809 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,888.31 or 0.99804342 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00053455 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.