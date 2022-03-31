Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agrify (AGFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY):
- 3/28/2022 – Agrify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “
- 3/25/2022 – Agrify had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $15.00.
- 3/23/2022 – Agrify was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/22/2022 – Agrify had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Agrify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “
AGFY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,283. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.25.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.
