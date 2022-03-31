Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Agrify (AGFY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Agrify (NASDAQ: AGFY):

3/28/2022 – Agrify was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

3/25/2022 – Agrify had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $32.00 to $15.00.

3/23/2022 – Agrify was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/22/2022 – Agrify had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Agrify was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

AGFY stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 11,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,283. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agrify Co. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Get Agrify Co alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter worth $1,390,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 121,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 89,581 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth $444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agrify by 689.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the 3rd quarter worth $1,569,000. Institutional investors own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.