Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Affirm (AFRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently:
- 3/23/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/15/2022 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “
- 2/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $77.00.
- 2/11/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.
- 2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/4/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “
NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 12,254,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,816,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Affirm by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,839 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
