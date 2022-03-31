Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Affirm (AFRM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) recently:

3/23/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

2/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $105.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $77.00.

2/11/2022 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $105.00 to $85.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $72.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.28. 12,254,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,816,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 2.71. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Affirm by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,364,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,839 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Affirm by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,314,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Affirm by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,423,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Affirm by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,489,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

