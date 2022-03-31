Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,710 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.3% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $57,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,841.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $177.77 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

